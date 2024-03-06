Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

PSTG opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

