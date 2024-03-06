Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.52% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NKTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 476,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2,464.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,003,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.