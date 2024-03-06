Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Sells $28,520.36 in Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 15,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $6,000.00.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 1,664,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,224. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $966,675.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
