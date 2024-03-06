Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Sells $28,520.36 in Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 15,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $6,000.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 1,664,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,224. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $966,675.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.