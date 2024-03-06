Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $605.15. 1,109,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,064. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $624.42. The company has a market capitalization of $261.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

