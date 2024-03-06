Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Neuronetics Trading Up 15.4 %

STIM stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $70,711.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,619 shares of company stock worth $574,825 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 131.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

