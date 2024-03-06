Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.
Neuronetics Trading Up 15.4 %
STIM stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $70,711.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,619 shares of company stock worth $574,825 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Neuronetics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
