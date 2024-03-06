nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from NIB’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
NIB Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
NIB Company Profile
