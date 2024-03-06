NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $6.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,284,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,537,016. NIO has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.