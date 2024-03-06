Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nkarta traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 122638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Nkarta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

