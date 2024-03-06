Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.61. Noah shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 16,326 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Noah alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOAH

Noah Stock Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $704.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Noah by 1,597.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Noah in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.