Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

View Our Latest Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $838.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.10. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.