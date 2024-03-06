Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.
Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $838.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.10. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
