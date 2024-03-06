North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

