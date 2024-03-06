Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOG opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

