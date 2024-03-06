Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Up 1.5 %

Novavax stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $779.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Novavax by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Novavax by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

