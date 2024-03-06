Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.12

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 64839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 331,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

