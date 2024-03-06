Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 141.02% and a negative net margin of 191.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.00) EPS.

Nuwellis Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.18. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Featured Articles

