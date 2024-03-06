NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $164,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 404.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 152,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 122,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $951,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $13,520,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, hitting $859.64. 51,011,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,756,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $876.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.