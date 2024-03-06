O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE OI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

