Oasis Network Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $122.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.60 or 0.05779334 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00023725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.15559523 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $124,789,323.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.