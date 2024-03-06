Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ODD traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,133. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.