Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ODD traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,133. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

