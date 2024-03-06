Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $44.27

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $42.56. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 70,695 shares.

ODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,056,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

