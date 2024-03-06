Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.0 million-$207.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.540 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.9 %

ODD stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 2,443,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,560. Oddity Tech has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.