Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.0 million-$207.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.540 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.9 %

ODD stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 2,443,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,560. Oddity Tech has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

