Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $525.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

