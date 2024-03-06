Old North State Trust LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,201,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.35. 2,650,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $472.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

