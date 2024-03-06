Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $136,975,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.79. 256,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,707. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $537.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.62 and a 200-day moving average of $462.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

