Old North State Trust LLC Buys 145 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

