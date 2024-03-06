Old North State Trust LLC Buys 6,071 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

CWB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. 426,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,424. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

