Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Accenture by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,544,672,000 after purchasing an additional 443,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.10. The company had a trading volume of 473,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,237. The company has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $386.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

