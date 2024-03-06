Old North State Trust LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.39. 13,027,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,434,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $738.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

