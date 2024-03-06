Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after buying an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. 845,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.