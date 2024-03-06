Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.08. The stock had a trading volume of 111,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,845. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $417.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.