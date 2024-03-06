Old North State Trust LLC Sells 345 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,792,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,407 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 483,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

KO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 4,095,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,678,815. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

