Old North State Trust LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. 3,016,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.