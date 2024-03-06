Old North State Trust LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,184,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 58,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,825,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,619,934. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

