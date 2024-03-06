Old North State Trust LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,184,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 58,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,825,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,619,934. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

