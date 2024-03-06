Old North State Trust LLC Sells 627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. 5,964,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,600,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

