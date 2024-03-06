OmniFlix Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52,030.22 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $44.83 million and $52,030.22 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.16711617 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $42,603.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

