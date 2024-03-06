Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.7 million-$62.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.6 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 44,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Ooma has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $235.04 million, a P/E ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ooma had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on OOMA

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 204,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 45,648 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 714,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.