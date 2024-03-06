Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share.
Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $3.47 on Monday. Opthea has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
