Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share.

Get Opthea alerts:

Opthea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $3.47 on Monday. Opthea has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Opthea

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Opthea by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.