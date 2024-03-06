Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.92 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $138.92 million and $21.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14065517 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $22,009,267.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

