Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 2,060,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,740.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

