PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

