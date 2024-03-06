Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $25.75. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 50,481,474 shares.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,689 shares of company stock worth $8,660,474 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

