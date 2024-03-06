Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.30. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

