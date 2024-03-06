Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $70.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

