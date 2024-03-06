Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $30.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 201,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,985. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Patterson Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 139,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

