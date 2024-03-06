PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

NYSE PCM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

