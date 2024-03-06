PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PCM Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 3,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 27.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

