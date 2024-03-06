Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

