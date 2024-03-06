PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

