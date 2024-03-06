PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ISD stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,737,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

