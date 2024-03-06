Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 376835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 541.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

